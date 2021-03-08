Watch: Arizona Bath & Body Works Brawl Between Employees, Customers

A fight broke out at a Bath & Body Works store in Arizona on Saturday, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

A Twitter user posted footage of employees and customers fighting at the store inside Fashion Square Mall, Fox 10 reported.

The user said a woman was allegedly standing too close to another person when they began arguing, adding that employees tried to de-escalate the situation.

A longer version of the video appeared to show an employee with blonde hair fighting a woman in a black and white striped dress before the woman grabbed the employee’s hair:

Seconds later, a worker with dark hair grabbed the woman in the dress and all three fell to the ground.

“Let go of her!” someone yelled as employees stepped in to separate them. However, when a woman wearing a black tube top and shorts approached, she appeared to start fighting with the dark-haired worker.

Another employee separated them and was heard telling the woman in the black top, “Out now!”

The employee also instructed the woman in the striped dress to leave, but she repeatedly said, “I need my purse!”

The 1:05 mark in the YouTube video appeared to document the moments leading up to the initial brawl, showing a woman wearing a tube top with long dark hair exchange words with the woman in the striped dress.

“You’re trailer fuck trash,” the woman in the tan shirt appeared to tell her, moments before the fight began.

The customers’ disagreement began after someone cut in line, Sgt. Kevin Quon, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, told the Arizona Republic, adding that two female suspects were given criminal charges.

However, police did not identify those charged.

“We are deeply concerned by the incident in one of our stores and are currently investigating the matter in partnership with local law enforcement,” L Brands Communications, the parent company of Bath & Body Works, stated.