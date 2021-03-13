A Nebraska woman was convicted of child sexual assault and abuse during sleepovers with her young daughter’s friends.

“A Sarpy County jury convicted Christina Greer on Wednesday of 11 counts, including three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, which involved two boys ages 12 and 13,” ABC 8 reported.

The 38-year-old allegedly gave the children alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears at sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.

Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Philip Kleine said the case initially involved one victim but later included two additional victims.

“This is a case that, just through investigation, through depositions with victims, they just started to talk about more things that were taking place at her house,” he commented.

“Court documents allege Greer groomed two of the boys to have sex with her. Law enforcement retrieved sexually explicit photos of Greer from one victim’s phone,” ABC 8 said, adding how she also instructed the children not to tell anyone what happened.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Mills said the children “showed a lot of bravery and fortitude by testifying and confronting their abuser.”

Greer’s sentencing is scheduled f0r April 19, and she faces a mandatory sentence of at least 45 years, with a possible life sentence between 11 counts, WOWT reported.

“It has been an exhausting and harrowing experience for these victims and their families,” Kleine said. “It has been a long fight to reach this point.”

In February, Nebraskan Angel Henderson was sentenced to five to ten years behind bars for child abuse, including locking two kids in a room and feeding them just once a day, according to the Associated Press (AP).

A jury found Henderson guilty on two counts of child abuse in November.

“She and her husband, Patrick, were arrested in January 2019 after police found one of the children — then 14 — hiding and dressed in pajamas in which the legs had been sewn together and the arms sewn to the sides to restrict movement,” AP said.

The woman claimed the pajamas were used to help calm the kids.