Police: Pennsylvania Mother Allegedly Stabs Five-Year-Old Daughter

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after her mother allegedly stabbed her on Wednesday in York, Pennsylvania.

Officers with the York City Police Department were called to York Hospital and learned the mom, identified as Cierra Allen, had allegedly inflicted the injuries, ABC 27 reported.

Authorities arrested Allen, and the child was airlifted to Hershey Children Hospital where she is listed in critical condition, the department said in a press release.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow asked citizens to join officers in praying for the little girl:

Our Department would like to ask you to join us in prayer as we plead for the strength and recovery of that Beautiful little Girl (as she continues to fight for her life), love and support to the family (as they work through this tragedy), and peace-of-mind to all the Officers, Emergency workers, Medical personnel and School staff who responded to this incident. Thank you.

The 30-year-old was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, a second aggravated assault (victim less than 13, defendant older than 18), and endangering the welfare of children.

Court documents reportedly said the incident occurred at the family’s residence and the girl suffered multiple wounds on her back.

The suspect is currently being held at the York County Prison, according to WGAL.

Child abuse and neglect are public health problems and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) that can have a major impact on a young person’s health, opportunity, and well-being, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website said.

“This issue includes all types of abuse and neglect against a child under the age of 18 by a parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role (such as a religious leader, a coach, a teacher) that results in harm, the potential for harm, or threat of harm to a child,” the site continued.

Child abuse and neglect are considered common and “at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year, and this is likely an underestimate. In 2019, 1,840 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States,” the agency concluded.