“The driver was identified as Ester Osegueda, age 32 of [Porterville], California. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Adam Lopez, age 27, of Tulare, California,” state police said in a news release.

The release continued:

During the conversation with the two occupants, the trooper observed criminal indicators and a subsequent investigation led to a search of the vehicle. During that search, the trooper discovered 134 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the cargo area. The drugs originated from Memphis, Tennessee, and were destined for Indianapolis, Indiana. The estimated value of the narcotics is two million dollars.

The suspects were taken into custody and brought to the Hendricks County Jail where they are being detained.

The agency shared a photo of the narcotics on Monday evening:

Traffic Stop Leads to 2 Million Dollars Worth of Narcotics https://t.co/98gCkocyZb — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) April 26, 2021

According to the press release, Osegueda and Lopez were charged with dealing narcotics, a level two felony.

Meanwhile, a Florida beachgoer recently came upon $1.5 million worth of cocaine, News 4 Jax reported Monday.

“Officials said the packaged product washed-up along the shoreline in Palm Beach over the weekend. The packages contained 65 lbs. of cocaine and was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials,” the outlet said.

Palm Beach, FL; Over the weekend, a beachgoer discovered over 1.5 million dollars worth of cocaine washed-up along the shoreline. The package contained 65 lbs. of cocaine & was turned over to U.S. #BorderPatrol custody.#breakingnews #palmbeach #florida pic.twitter.com/JFiEx8TOjT — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) April 26, 2021

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $270,000 worth of drugs in Louisville, Kentucky, according to WAVE:

The first shipment of drugs was found inside three paintings, with the officers being tipped off by their weight, according to Steve Bansbach of the CBP Chicago Field Office. After making a small cut in the pieces of art, a white powder that turned out to be cocaine was found inside. The shipment came from Aruba and was headed to Madrid, Bansbach stated. The cocaine reportedly had a street value of more than $200,000.