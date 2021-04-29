Authorities in Largo, Florida, said two women were killed by a teen who followed them home and got in through a window while they slept Monday.

“At this time, police said this incident is believed to be a random act with no known relationship between the victims and suspect. However, police said that could change as the investigation continues,” Fox 8 reported Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Sage Curry was arrested Monday and charged on two counts of first-degree murder and burglary, a police affidavit reportedly said.

Officers were called to the house on 8th Avenue NW before 2:00 a.m. once the suspect went to a neighbor for help, the outlet continued:

Police said they went inside the home and found two bodies on the floor. The victims were not identified, but police said they were female. Neighbors said a mother and daughter lived at the home. Police said Curry followed the female victims to their residence after seeing them out in public. According to the affidavit released Tuesday, Curry said he entered their home through a bedroom window and killed the first victim with a knife while she was sleeping, stabbing her multiple times in the chest.

Authorities said the other woman heard what was happening and went to defend the victim. However, Curry reportedly stabbed her several times in the face and neck.

“During the attack, police said that Curry was injured by the second woman who came to defend the sleeping victim,” the Fox article added.

Once he exited the home, Curry reportedly asked a neighbor for assistance regarding his injuries.

According to WFLA’s Chip Osowski, neighbors said the two women were a mother and daughter, one in her 50’s and the other in her 80’s.

“Police said Curry confessed to grabbing the sharpest kitchen knife he could find and stabbed both women multiple times. Curry also told police he rolled one of the victim’s bodies off the couch in an effort to make the incident look like an accident,” the Fox report continued.

Following his arrest Monday, Curry was held at the Pinellas County Jail.

“Just shock overall, I’d never think someone like this could do something like that. So just shocked right now,” commented Jordan Martin, who said he previously worked at a carwash with the suspect.