Florida Gas Station Worker Rescues Kidnapping Victim, Suspect at Large

A Florida gas station clerk rescued a kidnapped woman after she escaped from the trunk of a car in the gas station’s parking lot.

Cody Jackson, 32, allegedly bound her and threw her into the trunk after he used a piece of wood to attack her at a home on Sunday, WTVT reported.

Jackson — who is still on the lam as of Thursday afternoon — used extension cords to tie up the woman before stopping at a Citgo station 75 miles north of the alleged abduction location.

When the suspect entered the store, the victim freed herself, and the gas station attendant Rachel Craddock stepped in.

“He seen the girl that he had bound in the car escaping from the car and he started running out the door. While he was running out the door, she was running to my private door that was locked,” Craddock told WTVT.

“She was banging on it, saying, ‘Help me! Help me! Help me! He’s gonna kill me! He’s right there, he’s right there!’ And I hurried up and unlocked the door, and I pulled her in, and I locked that door,” she continued.

Craddock then called the police while tending to the injured victim.

Jackson fled the scene, and the sheriff is searching for him. Authorities are warning the public that he could be armed and dangerous and that he should not be confronted.

#SHARE: #teamHCSO is searching for Cody Jackson (32) after he physically battered & kidnapped a victim on Sunday, April 9 in Seffner. The victim escaped at a Citrus County Citgo in Inverness. Jackson fled. If you know where he is, call us at 813-247-8200. pic.twitter.com/11fziKqNyO — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 10, 2021

Authorities found the car abandoned in Tampa, WFTS reported.