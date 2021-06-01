At Least 33 Shot During Memorial Day Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 33 people were shot, three of them fatally, during Memorial Day Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On May 30, 2021, Breitbart News noted that 14 people were shot, two fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

By Monday morning, Memorial Day, the number of shooting victims had risen to 28.

Late Monday night, the Chicago Sun-Times reported at least 33 people had been shot over the holiday weekend, with one additional fatality, bringing the weekend death toll up to three.

The first death occurred Saturday at 2:25 p.m. and the second occurred Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

The third occurred Monday night at 7:10 p.m., when a 40-year-old was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue. The fatal shots came from a gunman standing on the sidewalk.

Forty-nine people were shot, ten fatally, over Memorial Day Weekend in 2020.

