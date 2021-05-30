14 Shot, 2 Killed, Friday into Sunday Morning in Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago-Sun Times reports the first of the two fatalities occurred at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, when a 26-year-old man “was shot in the face and chest” while driving in Lawndale. He then crashed into “a light pole in the 3100 block West Ogden Avenue.”

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The weekend’s second shooting fatality occurred at 9 p.m. Saturday night when a 29-year-old man on a sidewalk was shot in the head and killed by the occupant of a vehicle. The occupant exited the vehicle “in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue” and opened fire, fatally wounding the man.

Breitbart News noted nearly 50 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago last weekend. Forty-six people were shot last weekend in Chicago the weekend of May 14-16, 2021, and at least 26 people were shot in Chicago over Mother’s Day Weekend.

The 26 shot over Mother’s Day Weekend included a 14-year-old who was fatally wounded by a bullet to the chest.

