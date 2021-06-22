Violent Crimes Surge in Democrat-Controlled Los Angeles

Homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence are reportedly all on the rise in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the police commission the city of Los Angeles has an increase in overall crime, according to SpectrumNews1.

In addition, Moore reportedly said the city has encountered 50 percent more victims of shooting incidents when compared to the same period of time last year.

Year-to-date in Los Angeles, 651 people have been shot, which is up from the previous year’s total of 434. The Democrat-controlled city has seen an average of 27 shooting victims a week, according to Moore. Last week, the number of people shot in the city per week was 25.

Moore also said the overall rise in violent crime has seen an increase of 4.3 percent. However, the reported number of sexual assaults and robberies has decreased.

The report noted the city has so far experienced 162 homicides. Last year, there were 129 homicides.

“The two challenging areas are homicides and aggravated assaults, as has been this entire year,” Moore said. Aggravated assaults in Los Angeles have increased by 9.5 percent. Allegedly, the parts of the city with the largest increase are the Pacific area, Southwest area, and Hollenbeck area.

Moore said the homeless population has had some “significant involvement” in the rise in crime rates, particularly as victims and as offenders of aggravated assaults.

Arrests for homicides, according to Moore, have increased approximately by 51 percent when comparing the statistics to the previous year. Additionally, weapons arrests have also seen an increase of 83 percent, according to Moore.

The Los Angeles Police Department publishes updated statistics here.