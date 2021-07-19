Police: Three NYC Subway Riders Robbed at Gunpoint

Three subway riders were robbed at gunpoint while onboard a Manhattan train near a Midtown station on Sunday, according to police.

“Two thieves targeted the trio of young men — ages 16, 17 and 20 — aboard a southbound D train as it approached the 59th Street/Columbus Circle station at about 8:50 p.m.,” the New York Post reported.

One suspect pulled out a grey Glock handgun during the robbery. The alleged thieves reportedly took an iPhone and two bags from the victims, police and additional sources told the outlet.

According to Pix 11, the three victims exited the train following the incident and called 911. No injuries were reported, the outlet said.

Police were still looking for the suspects as of Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the number of people riding the subway grew in June while crime apparently fell in the system, according to data released prior to this week’s MTA board and committee meetings, the Post reported Sunday.

The outlet continued:

A total of 111 major felonies occurred on the subways in June — down from 168 the previous month, according to NYPD [New York Police Department] data to be shown to board members on Monday. Adjusted for ridership, crime dropped from 2.87 felonies per million riders in May to 1.77 felonies per million riders in June — the closest its come to pre-pandemic levels since March 2020.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in May gave in to pressure from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and the MTA and added 125 officers to the morning and evening rush hours.

“NYPD stats obtained by The Post in June showed crime tapered off about a week after Hizzoner announced the plans to add more cops,” the outlet said.

Following two broad daylight shootings within a month, de Blasio increased the numbers of police officers patrolling Times Square, Breitbart News reported June 29.

“De Blasio approved shifting $1 billion away from the NYPD last summer. Subsequently, from January 1 through May 23, 2021, there were 531 shootings in the city, up from 295 during the same period last year,” the outlet said.