VIDEO: Good Samaritan Rescues Teen Girl from Attack in Colorado

A good Samaritan is being praised for rescuing a teenage girl from a violent attack in the middle of a road in Glen Haven, Colorado.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jacobo Wright Mendoza was accused of kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted first-degree murder regarding the incident, according to KDVR.
Meanwhile on Friday, Glen Haven General Store owner Becky Childs said her neighbors were eagerly waiting to find out the good Samaritan’s identity.
“Everybody wants to know all the details,” she explained. “I would love to know his name.”
The incident happened Thursday at approximately 12:23 p.m. and according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Samaritan told police a man and 16-year-old girl were outside a car on County Road 43 and she was yelling for help.
“The witness slowed his vehicle and turned around to provide what aid he could. As the witness approached the female she ran to and entered the witness’s vehicle and he immediately drove to the fire station for help,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post:
While the female and witness were at the fire station seeking help, the male suspect in the black Chevy arrived and intentionally crashed into the witness vehicle. Both the witness and the firefighter saw the male suspect take the female from the witness vehicle and violently physically assault her. The good Samaritan intervened and restrained the suspect until he was detained by an LCSO deputy who was enroute and in the immediate area when the original call was dispatched.
The teenage victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials interviewed both individuals and learned she is known to the suspect.
Officers arrested Mendoza and booked him into the Larimer County Jail.
“This is a complex and ongoing investigation based on the substantial follow up that is needed,” the sheriff’s office continued.
Following the incident, Childs said she was thankful for the man who saved the girl.
“Yeah, I think there are probably a number of people who would stand up,” she added.
