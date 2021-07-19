VIDEO: Good Samaritan Rescues Teen Girl from Attack in Colorado

A good Samaritan is being praised for rescuing a teenage girl from a violent attack in the middle of a road in Glen Haven, Colorado.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jacobo Wright Mendoza was accused of kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted first-degree murder regarding the incident, according to KDVR.

Meanwhile on Friday, Glen Haven General Store owner Becky Childs said her neighbors were eagerly waiting to find out the good Samaritan’s identity.

“Everybody wants to know all the details,” she explained. “I would love to know his name.”

The incident happened Thursday at approximately 12:23 p.m. and according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Samaritan told police a man and 16-year-old girl were outside a car on County Road 43 and she was yelling for help.

“The witness slowed his vehicle and turned around to provide what aid he could. As the witness approached the female she ran to and entered the witness’s vehicle and he immediately drove to the fire station for help,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post: