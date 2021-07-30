Man Charged for Allegedly Beheading Girlfriend, Dumping Body

﻿A suspect was charged with murder Friday after allegedly beheading his girlfriend and leaving her body on a road in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Forty-two-year-old Alexis Saborit was charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 55-year-old America Thayer on Wednesday, Fox 9 reported:

According to the charges, Shakopee police officers responded to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone called police to report they saw a man, later identified as Saborit, throw a headless body out of a car at the intersection. When they arrived, they found Thayer’s body lying on the ground next to a car. Several people witnessed the incident. They described seeing a car stop near the intersection and the driver, Saborit, swinging an object near the passenger door. He then reportedly dragged what looked like a body out of the car and walked away from the scene.