A fight regarding counterfeit tickets sent three people crashing into a window Sunday outside of the Congress Hotel in Chicago.

The incident occurred across from the entrance to the Lollapalooza event in Grant Park, CBS Chicago reported.

According to the outlet’s Steven Graves, a brief commotion took place outside the hotel located at 520 S. Michigan Ave.

The CBS report continued:

At 5:45 p.m., police came to the hotel for a call of a deceptive practice, in which a 26-year-old man was accused of selling counterfeit tickets to a 38-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman. The two men from the group to whom the tickets were sold then confronted the man on the sidewalk, and they got into a fight that sent them all crashing through the ground-floor hotel window as it shattered, police said. A man took graphic video showing someone being pushed through the window. The man told Graves the fight was over “bad wristbands” for Lollapalooza.

The clip of the individuals smashing through the window also showed a person in a white hat dragging themselves on the sidewalk with what appeared to be injuries to their legs:

VIDEO (WARNING🚨GRAPHIC) Man tells me he talked the person who took this video. Says the fight was over “bad wristbands” for #Lollapalooza. Police still investigating this, blocking the sidewalk. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tHMt8hGn1k — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 1, 2021

Graves also tweeted footage of the shattered window and officers telling people to back away from the scene:

#BREAKING Brief commotion across from #Lollapalooza gate (Michigan & Harrison) when apparent fight started and someone was pushed into the Congress Hotel. Two people seen bleeding. It seems to be under control now. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Z5RewloUaO — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 1, 2021

The elder of the alleged fraud victims suffered minor cuts and his condition was later stabilized.

“The younger of the men suffered a laceration to the leg and was reported in good condition, and the man who sold them the alleged counterfeit tickets suffered minor cuts to his hands and both legs. His condition was also stabilized,” the CBS report stated.

The injured men were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and the man accused of selling the counterfeit tickets was taken into custody later on Sunday.

UPDATE from police confirming this was over “counterfeit event tickets”. Again, the fight happened just feet from a #Lollapalooza gate. The ‘seller’ of those tickets is now in custody. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JVPuST82WU — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 2, 2021

During a recent interview, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) claimed with the recent crime surge in the area, “all roads lead to COVID,” Breitbart News reported July 26.

Lightfoot said, “Every part of that public safety ecosystem was crushed by COVID. Our county partners, the prosecutor, the courts, the jails similarly retreated. Our Cook County court system for criminal trials still hasn’t fully reopened 16 months later.”