A man punched a 77-year-old woman in the face before stealing her purse and bible in Queens, New York, on September 12.

WANTED for a Robbery : On Sunday 09/12/21 at approx. 12:00 P.M. in front of 21-12 36th Ave. @nypd114pct a unknown individual approached a 77 year old female victim, assaulted her and removed her purse and bible. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/xBgG3lKM41 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 13, 2021

In the video released by the New York Police Department, the suspect is seen ripping and tugging at the helpless woman’s purse as she holds on for dear life. The man then reaches out and strikes the woman in the face before he shoves her into a parking meter. Finally, the perpetrator rips away her pocketbook and the holy bible.

Reportedly, the attack caused minor injuries to the woman. The assault and robbery occurred around noon in front of 21-12 36 Avenue in Queens. The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call 800-577-tips.

The New York City police department released a video earlier this week of another egregious assault that took place on September 9 in Brooklyn, when a man kicked a woman down a subway escalator. The suspect remains on the loose.