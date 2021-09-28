WATCH: Ulta Beauty Ransacked During Store Hours in Chicago

An Ulta Beauty shop in Chicago, Illinois, was apparently robbed during store hours over the weekend, and a customer recorded the incident.

The clip appeared to show three individuals wearing masks shoving products into bags, and the man filming was clearly shocked at what was happening, Fox News reported Monday.

The 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner shared the footage and the caption said the incident took place “at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago”:

Sent by a follower. This was at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Ab59s9N2lA — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 27, 2021

In the video, a high-pitch alarm is heard and the man behind the camera states, “Oh, look at this, wow,” while the individuals appear to shove products into bags.

“Insane, insane, y’all. Y’all, this is the middle of the Ulta right now,” he said moments before the individuals exited the store.

A store manager would not comment to Fox News regarding the incident but referred inquiries to the store’s media spokesperson.

“At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority,” Eileen Ziesemer, vice president of public relations for Ulta, said. “We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are fully cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation.”

In August, Chicago Police issued an alert when a 73-year-old security guard was injured during one of a string of store robberies on the city’s Magnificent Mile, ABC 7 reported.

Authorities said they were looking for a group of thieves hitting high-end retail stores along the Magnificent Mile, the outlet continued:

“We put out a business alert on this for other locations and incidents that fit this same MO,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. At least four different stores were targeted within the last week in the 900-block of N. Rush Street, the 1000-block of N. Michigan Avenue, the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue and the 0-100-block of E. Huron Street. “Offenders got out of the car, went into a high-end store, stole several purses totaling $43,000,” Deenihan said. Each time, investigators said a group of men wearing medical masks and hoodies enter the store, grab the purses on the display tables, then run out. The crimes were caught on surveillance cameras, police said.

Meanwhile, 62 people were reportedly shot, eight fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.