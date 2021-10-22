Shocking video allegedly shows a perpetrator ripping a woman to the ground by her hair in New York City amid a surge in alleged ‘felonious assaults’ throughout the city.

The alleged crime occurred in the Noho area of Manhattan on East 1st Street, though when the alleged attack took place is unclear, according to the Daily Mail.

In a surveillance video obtained by Daily Mail, the woman was casually walking down the street when a man ran up from behind her and yanked her to the ground by her hair. In another video of the incident obtained by the outlet, which appears to be recorded by a witness, the man allegedly came running from the street onto the sidewalk and grabbed the woman’s hair with his right hand. The victim let out a ghastly scream as she slammed to the ground. The man allegedly continued to run and fled the scene in the footage.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW:

New York City has seen a dramatic increase in alleged “felonious assaults,” among other crimes. According to a report from the New York Police Department, alleged “felonious assaults” were up 18.5 percent in the month of September in comparison to September 2020. From the beginning of the year through September, alleged “felonious assaults” were up seven percent in comparison to the same time period last year.

Surveillance footage released earlier this month allegedly shows an October 4 incident where a woman allegedly pushed another woman into an oncoming subway train at a stop in Times Square. Anthonia Egegbara, 29, was arrested for the alleged assault on October 5 and has been charged with attempted murder.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW:

On October 21, NYPD’s Crime Stoppers released footage of an alleged Bronx shootout between two groups of unidentified individuals that took place on October 5 around 2:50 p.m.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW:

WANTED for A Reckless Endangerment at the corner of East 150 Street and Cedar Lane . #Bronx @NYPD44pct on 10/05/21 @ 2:50 PM two groups of unidentified individuals exchanged gunfire at each other Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/FyJMSm7tNu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 21, 2021

According to Pix 11, the alleged firefight occurred outside of Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School for students in grades K-8, just as young students were being dismissed for the day. The school reportedly went into lockdown, Principal Khalek Kirkland told Pix 11. Police say there were two groups exchanging fire, one of the groups was comprised of three individuals with one shooter, and the other was a duo that included a shooter. No injuries were reported in connection with the alleged incident, according to Pix 11. As of the morning of October 21, no arrests had been made in connection to the alleged gunfight.