A pharmaceutical executive was tailed for 50 miles from a Pennsylvania casino to his New Jersey home, where he was killed during an alleged attempted robbery as his wife and daughter slept, police said.

Fifty-four-year-old Sree Ranga Aravapalli had cashed out his winnings, which was approximately $10,000, in the morning hours on Tuesday at the Parx Casino located in Bensalem when he was seen by 27-year-old Jekai Reid-John from Norristown, Pennsylvania, the New York Post reported.

NJ pharma exec followed 50 miles from casino, killed in his home https://t.co/IHcjsJu3xD pic.twitter.com/Q3BVtLlCbd — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2021

Reid-John, who was unknown to Aravapalli, reportedly followed the man in his car as he drove back to his neighborhood in Plainsboro, New Jersey, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office detailed the incident in a press release on Wednesday:

On October 26, 2021, at approximately 3:38 A.M., authorities responded to a residence on Briardale Court following a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers located Sree Aravapalli, 54, of Plainsboro who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Aravapalli was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation by Detective William Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Aravapalli was fatally shot in his home during an attempted robbery.

A camera at a farm stand close by recorded footage of Aravapalli driving home, with the suspect trailing close behind, according to authorities.

The camera also showed him driving back.

“Reid-John was arrested and charged on Tuesday in Montgomery County, Pa. with one count of first-degree murder,” the Post report said, adding the arrest happened the day Aravapalli’s loved ones mourned at his funeral service at a cemetery in South Brunswick.

Authorities said more charges were likely to be filed and the suspect was detained in Pennsylvania where he remained, pending an upcoming extradition hearing.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Plainsboro Township Police Department offered its condolences to the Aravapalli family:

Criminal Homicide InvestigationOn behalf of the Plainsboro Police Department, I want to offer my sincerest condolences… Posted by Plainsboro Township Police Department on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

“This is an unexpected and alarming event for their family, friends and our entire community,” the post read.

The department also shared the press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Please see news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Posted by Plainsboro Township Police Department on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Aravapalli had worked as the CEO of Aurex Labs in East Windsor for seven and a half years, the Post article said.