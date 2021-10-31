Two Good Samaritans thwarted an alleged attempted toddler abduction by a 35-year-old woman in Sacramento, California, on October 25.

The alleged abduction attempt took place at the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue in Sacramento, and police responded to a 911 call received at 1:11 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows the alleged would-be abductor running up to two women pushing a stroller.

“The two women fled from the stroller and the immediate scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

A Good Samaritan named Ashraf Ali, who owns a smog shop near the site of the incident, says he heard the woman.

“And she was shouting, and she was saying, ‘this is my baby,'” he recalled, according to CBS Sacramento.

He immediately stepped in to protect the baby after the caretakers ran off, the video of the incident obtained by CBS Sacramento allegedly shows.

“I try my best running to the baby, and I protect the baby,” he told the outlet.

“She come back and she again shouting, ‘hey, my baby. Give me my baby,’ so I said, ‘no don’t touch baby,'” Ali recalled of the incident in an interview with CBS Sacramento.

While Ali allegedly staved off the woman and defended the baby, another Good Samaritan made his way from across the road to assist in the situation. In that time, the caretakers made their way back to the child, the video allegedly shows.

The alleged would-be abductor then ran into the road.

“People stopped traffic, but she saw everybody stopping and she jumped through the traffic too, it was crazy. I didn’t know what she would do with baby,” he said.

The woman was arrested and booked on a felony charge, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The office reports she was being held on $100,000 bail, and an arraignment was scheduled for October 27.

Rick Yadon owns a business next door to Ali’s and called the alleged incident “abnormal behavior,” when speaking with CBS Sacramento and suggested there are problems in the area.

“They do things that don’t make sense to us and that’s just another extension of that happening,” he told the outlet.

Ali told CBS Sacramento that he does not perceive himself to be a hero.

“I’m not saying I’m the hero, I tried my best. This is like: we are human, you know. We have to save everyone. If you see something wrong, at least you have to try,” he told the outlet.

“I try my best,” Ali told ABC 10. “We are human. We help each other.”