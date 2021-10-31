Social media star Damaury Mikula, 18, was arrested Friday for allegedly running a stop light and leading Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers on a chase of over 100 miles per hour.

He began performing a “burnout” in a Dodge Challenger while next to a patrol car in the intersection of State Road 54 at Sunlake Boulevard in Pasco County at approximately 10:30 a.m., FHP said, Fox News reported.

“Troopers say Mikula then ran a red light and sped off,” the outlet noted.

Florida social media star arrested; Tells troopers he’s 'young, makes a lot of money and can do what he wants' https://t.co/FEQvmwqqCd — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) October 31, 2021

According to the agency, the young man, who claims to make $400,000 to $500,000 through social media, did not pull over when the trooper turned on his lights and siren and kept speeding as he drove into a residential area off Ballantrae Boulevard.

Video footage posted on Saturday appeared to show the incident:

The trooper identified Mikula as the driver and went to his home where the young man answered the door and was taken into custody.

“Mikula told troopers the Dodge Challenger was parked in the garage and gave permission for the vehicle to be towed, according to FHP,” the Fox report continued:

While en route to jail, and after being read his Miranda rights, troopers say Mikula told them he was the only person in the car and knew the trooper was trying to pull him over but thought it would be okay to speed away if he got away with it.

Mikula told troopers in his mind he is young, makes a lot of money, has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants. Troopers say he later admitted that was a foolish way of thinking and not a good way to live. Mikula added that he wanted to do something fun for three seconds and it cost him.

The young man was transported to the Pasco County Jail with no incident.

“Booking records show Mikula was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving and racing on a highway. He bonded out and was released Saturday morning,” the Fox report said.

Mikula has 4.1 million followers on what appeared to be his TikTok account.