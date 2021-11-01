New York City fire marshals have arrested a suspect in connection to an alleged arson involving a Molotov cocktail in Brooklyn on October 30.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Joel Mangal, 38, for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” that resulted in the destruction of a Brooklyn deli. Read more: https://t.co/bjQy9e8LOU pic.twitter.com/gUGLxke3wG — FDNY (@FDNY) October 31, 2021

The incident occurred at NR Rock Deli in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded to a 7:53 a.m. call regarding the fire and once on scene, the firefighters quickly brought the situation under control, the FDNY stated in a Facebook post.

Fire marshals arrested alleged suspect Joel Mangal, 38, in connection with the alleged arson, according to the department.

FDNY and law enforcement sources say the alleged suspect had an argument with staff, according to the Post.

Surveillance footage from inside the building allegedly shows the incendiary device flying through the door before landing in the corner of the deli area. The alleged Molotov cocktail burst on impact, sending flames over the deli counter’s glass and some surrounding shelves.

Dramatic video shows a man throw a Molotov cocktail into a deli in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday – but when he tried to throw a second one, a passer-by intervened to stop him. A suspect was found and charged with arson, assault, and reckless endangerment. pic.twitter.com/qC4g6DQdMb — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2021

Footage from outside of the deli, which the FDNY obtained, allegedly shows the arsonist lighting the first Molotov cocktail and hurling it into the building as two on-lookers jump back in shock. The video allegedly shows the suspect going for a second cocktail and setting it ablaze. As the suspect allegedly prepares to throw the device, a good Samaritan whacks it out of the suspect’s hand. The incendiary device then hit the sidewalk, bursting into flames, the video allegedly shows.

Two deli workers ran out of the store following the alleged attack, and one was treated for injuries that were non-life-threatening, authorities said, according to the New York Post.

The FDNY provided comments on the incident from the city’s Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in the department’s Facebook post:

Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device. FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.

Mangal was “charged with Arson, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief,” according to the FDNY. Brooklyn’s District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.