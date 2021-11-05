A manhunt has begun for a suspect whom Henry County, Georgia, police said shot an officer answering a domestic call on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Keys Ferry Road near Floresta Drive, and Henry County police identified 22-year-old Jordan Jackson as the suspect in the aggravated assault on an officer, Fox 5 reported.

Not many details have been reported about the shooting, including the officer’s name, but authorities said it began when the officer was dispatched to the area regarding a domestic dispute.

“The officer was shot while attempting to arrest the suspect and rushed to Piedmont Henry Hospital, but the officer’s injuries were too severe, and was diverted to the trauma center at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said,” Fox noted. “At last report, the officer was in critical but stable condition.”

The Henry County Police Department shared a photo of the suspect and said Jackson could be traveling in a white 2021 Dodge Ram with GA TAG CRX4743:

BOLO UPDATE 2: Dodge Ram with GA TAG CRX4743 has been located. BOLO UPDATE: Jordan Jackson may possibly be traveling… Posted by Henry County Police Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

“All of us all a sudden heard two gunshots. I looked straight-forward and that’s when I saw the officer’s hand go over his chest. He fell straight back on the driveway, I turned around, told my son to run, we all three ran, hid in a neighbor’s garage,” a witness told reporters.

Video footage showed officers at the scene, and a neighbor told 11 Alive he was in his backyard when he heard two gunshots then ran inside:

“Once we heard two gunshots go off, we knew there was a serious issue,” another person told Fox. “Get inside as soon as possible and call police.”

Early Friday, authorities said they located the Dodge Ram, but Jackson was not in custody. Officials added they had blocked access to multiple major roads in order to locate him.

Individuals who might see him should not approach but call 911, and persons with information regarding the case or Jackson’s location were asked to contact Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.