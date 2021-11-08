An Ohio man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for providing money to impoverished mothers in the Philippines in exchange for child pornography, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the sentencing of Charles Lee Frazier, 42, in a November 5 press release. Frazier was sentenced to 27 years for “attempting to produce child pornography and for violating his supervised release while registered as a sex offender from a previous conviction,” according to the press release.

He pleaded guilty “to attempting to produce child pornography” in March of 2021, a Justice Department press release at the time stated.

Court documents cited in the November 5 release assert that Frazier used Filipino dating websites to get in touch with impoverished Filipino mothers, and in “Skype chats with the women, he obtained sexually explicit pictures of their children in exchange for money.”

“Specifically, Frazier’s conversations included requests for pornography of naked minor children engaging in sexual conduct with other children or with their mothers,” stated the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio, citing court documents.

Frazier would provide the mothers with child pornography images to give them examples of the illicit content that “he wanted them to create with their children, or with instructions to show the images to their children to convince them to engage in that behavior,” the release states, per court documents.

“The defendant also had discussions about committing violent acts against children. For example, he discussed killing infants during sexual assaults,” the release states.

Frazier sent funds to women in the Philippines using MoneyGram at a Sidney, Ohio, store in exchange for the child pornography, authorities stated. In one instance, he exchanged $800 for nude images of a 7-year-old. “One of the women in the online chats stated she needed the money from Frazier for food,” according to the release.

Frazier was a registered sex offender when he committed the offense. He was convicted in 2011 of receiving child pornography, according to the release. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison following the 2011 conviction, per court documents from the case.