An Ohio community is relieved after authorities found a seven-year-old girl alive late Friday evening following her disappearance earlier this week.

Trinity Hurt, of Kenton, was found on Country Road 180 with scratches and bruises but was in otherwise “good condition,” according to Fox 8.

Hardin County Sheriff says Trinity Hurt was found in this home. She is now in the hospital recovering. Sheriff said they received a tip, headed to the area and found her. pic.twitter.com/5DEwPaYJv8 — Alexis Moberger (@alexiswsyx6) November 13, 2021

Hurt was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in her home on Wednesday and was reported missing Thursday morning, per ABC 6.

Alleged suspect Charles Eugene Castle has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the case and is in a multi-county correctional center in Marion, according to Fox 8.

It is expected that Castle will appear in court on Monday, according to WKTN.

Charles Castle is now charged with kidnapping. The charge is from 11/10/2021 and was filed today. The criminal complaint lists the victim’s initials as T.H, which we believe is Trinity Hurt, the 7 year old who was reported missing Thursday in Kenton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/TRGsaKLSm1 — Alexis Moberger (@alexiswsyx6) November 12, 2021

Kenton Police Chief Dennis Musser said investigators followed a lead obtained by School Resource Officer Dan Foulk that ultimately led authorities to Hurt’s location, according to WKTN.

Missing 7-year-old Hardin County girl located, suspect charged People can be seen hugging after 7-year-old Trinity Hurt was found alive Friday night. She was last seen Wednesday evening. https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local/endangered-missing-child-alert-issued-for-7-year-old-hardin-county-girl-11-11-2021 Posted by WSYX ABC 6 on Friday, November 12, 2021

Musser says there is no familial connection between Trinity and Castle, but the alleged kidnapper is known to the family, according to ABC 6. Neighbors say that Castle is known in the area and would stay off and on with the Hurt family.

“I saw him one time over there and he gave me the creeps,” the Hurt’s neighbor Amber Pitts said, per ABC 6.

As the news that Hurt was found made its way around Kenton, neighbors shared their thoughts.

Deborah Portman has been a resident in Kenton for three years and told Fox 8 she had not seen anything like Trinity’s disappearance during her time in the community.

“It just made my heart beat so fast, I can’t even imagine,” Portman told the outlet.

Pastor David Kiper lives across the road from the victim’s family but did not know the Hurts on a personal level. He told Fox 8 he hopes other families will be cautious of their surroundings and stay vigilant.

“If they need anything, I know they know by now they should know they can just ask,” Kiper said.