Three New York City suspects remain at large for fatally shooting a Bronx father, after they stole his chain off of his neck, and also wounding his friend.

The shootings occurred in the Mount Eden neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday around 4:50 p.m, per New York Daily News. Bronx father Jonathon Peña, 32, was fatally shot while his 46-year-old friend was wounded, per the outlet.

New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers released chilling footage of Saturday’s shootings.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Homicide in front of 1460 Macombs Road #mounteden #bronx On 11/13/21 @ 4:50 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/tmHAUbijat — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 15, 2021

Police say the gunmen accosted the victims before stealing the chain off of Peña’s neck, according to ABC 7. The victims attempted to flee, at which point, the assailants opened fire, according to authorities.

Pix11 reports Peña was shot in the torso and was privately transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his gunshot wound, according to authorities. His 46-year-old friend was shot in the back, and police listed him as in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, the outlet reported.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene and headed north on Macombs Road in a black Mercedes-Benz, according to Pix11, citing authorities.

Peña’s daughter and live-in girlfriend spoke to New York Daily News about their heartbreaking loss.

“It was a guys’ day out,” Pena’s 14-year-old daughter Jaylien Peña said. “Just hanging out with friends, having fun, living his life. His birthday was last week so, you know, he was probably out celebrating his birthday.”

“Everything is just going downhill,” she told New York Daily News. “We’re all devastated. Nobody has words to explain anything.”

Zayerelin Figueroa, Peña’s girlfriend of over a decade, gifted him the 18-carat gold chain four years ago, according to the outlet.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Figueroa said. “He’s a loving, caring father. A home guy. He was always there for us and would never harm anybody.”

The two have an eight-year-old daughter together.

“The little one is asking, ‘When is daddy coming home?'” Figueroa told New York Daily News. “We’re gonna need help, to be honest with you. It’s a very tough moment for us.”

Jaylien has faith that the suspects will be brought to justice.

“They’re gonna get what they deserve,” the fourteen-year-old said. “It isn’t fair what they did to him at all. He was too loving for that.”

Those with any information regarding the shootings are encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.