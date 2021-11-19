Alleged thieves entered a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook, Illinois, on Wednesday, apparently taking numerous purses.

Authorities said the group stole $100,000 worth of merchandise, however, police are now working to find them, Fox 32 reported:

Police said the thieves entered the store in a very strategic way. The armed guard went on a short break around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A few of the suspects were dropped off at various points around the mall. A handful came in at a time, and then moments later, 14 suspects started grabbing anything they could see. When the armed guard returned, he tried to stop them.

Surveillance video of the incident showed the suspects entering the store and bumping into each other as they appeared to grab items from the shelves:

The store was left in disarray as the group fled.

The Oak Brook Police Chief explained that detectives have license plates and additional details regarding the suspects.

“We do have some information on when they fled the area, and we also have vehicle information too, which is very helpful. Vehicle descriptions, even close-up photos of license plates, so were nailing down all those leads now, our detectives are out working those leads,” Chief James Kruger noted.

Officers have increased their patrols around the mall since the incident.

Shoppers expressed concern about what happened.

“You don’t expect to see that kind of thing happening outside of the city, too, because I actually moved in from the city just recently. So I thought I escaped all of that,” one woman told ABC 7:

In September, an Ulta Beauty store in Chicago was apparently robbed during store hours, and a customer recorded the entire incident.

The video appeared to show three people dumping products into bags, and the person filming was clearly shocked at the scene:

Sent by a follower. This was at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Ab59s9N2lA — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 27, 2021

“Insane, insane, y’all. Y’all, this is the middle of the Ulta right now,” he commented moments before the group left the store.