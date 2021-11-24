Indianapolis Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint outside an assisted living center on Monday morning, per a Fox 59 report. Police say the suspect appears to have taken an accidental selfie on the victim’s phone.

Megan Whisler was sitting in her car around 10:00 a.m. while she waited for her mother, who was visiting a relative in the assisted living center, according to Fox 59. Suddenly, a stranger wielding a gun allegedly approached her window.

“I was just in shock, but I was really scared. Really, really scared,” Whisler told the outlet.

“I couldn’t even form a thought. So I turned off my car, and he said, ‘Scoot over.’ I think he wanted me to get in the passenger’s seat,” she recounted. “[sic] don’t know if he was up to something more sinister or if he just wanted me to not make a scene and not scream. But I didn’t want to go anywhere with him.”

Whisler told Fox 59 she then forfeited the 2005 Ford Five Hundred to the suspect.

“And he just snatched my phone out of my hand, and he got in my car. And I literally just watched him,” she told Fox 59.

The suspect allegedly sped off in the car before disposing of the phone.

With the assistance of police officers, Whisler found her phone about 15 minutes away from the scene of the carjacking, according to Fox 59. Once she looked on her phone, she discovered a selfie of the suspect.

“I looked and was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ That’s the person, that’s the person that literally robbed me today and took my car,” she said.

Whisler believes the alleged carjacker heard a pinging noise coming from her phone, became frightened or panicked, and unintentionally snapped a photo of himself, according to Fox 59.

“I consider myself very lucky that I made it away with my life and everything that he took is replaceable,” Whisler told Fox 59. “Who’s to say the next time he does this it’s not the same outcome?”

Authorities say it is too early in the investigation to determine if the crime is connected to similar carjackings, Fox 59 reports.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.