The family of deceased 8-year-old Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks encourages children to wear baseball jerseys to Jackson’s services on Thursday.

Visiting hours will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Brooklife Church in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, according to Jackson’s obituary. Funeral services will start at 7:00 p.m. following visiting hours. The 8-year-old’s family will hold a private burial Friday.

Jackson loved baseball and played for his hometown team, the Waukesha Blazers. “When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi’ra,” his obituary reads.

The 8-year-old succumbed to his injuries two days after Darrel E. Brooks Jr. allegedly drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, which killed six and injured scores of others.

“Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus,” the obituary states.

In memory of the third-grader and his love for America’s pastime, his family is encouraging children to wear baseball jerseys when attending visiting services Thursday.

Word of the tribute has spread beyond Waukesha, and the movement to wear jerseys in honor of Jackson has taken hold.

Major League Baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced they would wear jerseys on Friday in memoriam of Jackson. The ball club tweeted the announcement with the hashtag #Jerseys4Jackson.

Brewers star Christian Yelich announced he would be wearing his favorite jersey on Friday.

My heart is with the Sparks family after the devastating loss of Jackson in the Waukesha tragedy. To honor him & his love of the game, Jackson’s parents are hoping everyone at his school will wear their favorite baseball jersey on 12/3. Let’s make this happen! #JerseysForJackson pic.twitter.com/BsoxSePCOy — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) December 1, 2021

“My heart is with the Sparks family after the devastating loss of Jackson in the Waukesha tragedy,” the left fielder tweeted. “To honor him & his love of the game, Jackson’s parents are hoping everyone at his school will wear their favorite baseball jersey on 12/3. Let’s make this happen!”

The family directs those who wish to buy flowers to instead contribute to Waukesha Baseball Memorial Fund.

“Donations will be used to assist our families with medical expenses, counseling, and to create a lasting legacy through future memorials honoring all of those impacted by this horrific event,” according to the Waukesha Baseball Memorial Fund’s GoFundMe page.

The Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club is also selling T-shirts to supplement the fund, according to its Facebook page.

“The Sparks Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Waukesha Blazers in memory of Jackson. These donations can be made through the purchasing of t-shirts or our Go Fund me page,” a post from the team’s Facebook page reads.

“Jackson Sparks will always be a Blazer and will never be forgotten… Our hearts are broken, and we continue to hold the Sparks Family and all those affected by this tragedy in our prayers,” said Waukesha Blazers president Jeff Rodgers in the post.