A man who moved from Mexico to Chicago to give his family a better life was beaten to death outside his South Side home Saturday while putting up Christmas lights, according to reports.

Area One detectives say that Jose Tellez was attacked and beaten by two men around 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street in the Gage Park neighborhood, an area that is 90 percent Hispanic.

Tellez was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died of his wounds at 10:32 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported, according to Chicago’s Fox 32.

The victim was putting up Christmas lights with his young daughter when he was attacked. The girl was not injured by the assailants.

A neighbor, who called police after hearing the man’s daughter scream, said that Tellez was “a family man,” and “a hardworking guy.”

“He came here to provide the best for his family, you know, as all of us do, the American dream,” neighbor Silverio Nodal added. “But this is not the American dream.

“It’s a shame. This is supposed to be the best season, the Christmas season,” Nodal continued. “It’s a family thing. These things shouldn’t be happening. It’s a big shock for all of us.”

Thus far, the CPD has no suspects and has not released a statement or description of the attackers.

Tellez leaves behind a wife and three children. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family navigate this difficult time.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Nodal helped organize a neighborhood crime watch because they do not feel the CPD is doing enough.

“Something must be done, should be done,” Nodal told the media. “It’s not only the police work. We as individuals, what can we do for our neighbors, what are we contributing?”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.