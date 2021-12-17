Police: Alleged Serial Killer in Virginia Responsible for Four Murders

Officials said evidence discovered in Virginia indicated the existence of a serial killer who may be responsible for approximately four murders, Fox 5 reported Friday.

During a press conference, police described Anthony Robinson as the “Shopping Cart Killer,” the outlet said.

Watch LIVE as Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics provide details of an alleged serial killer in Virginia. Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Friday, December 17, 2021

Authorities said he met victims through dating sites, then met them at motels where he allegedly beat them to death and moved their bodies to another place.

“He’s a predator as all serial killers are,” Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis said. “He does unspeakable things with his victims.”

'Shopping Cart Killer' linked to four slayings in Virginia https://t.co/6vd60S6515 pic.twitter.com/zc1lmrF2Nl — New York Post (@nypost) December 17, 2021

Police said the recent remains were located Wednesday in a wooded area. The remains were inside a container placed near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria.

In a social media post on Friday, the department shared a photo of what appeared to be the shopping cart:

MEDIA ALERT: Chief Davis to announce evidence of an alleged serial killer in Virginia. https://t.co/HKHmsfsl37 pic.twitter.com/yxEDbStSgR — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 17, 2021

The Fox report continued:

Two other bodies were found in Harrisonburg on Nov. 23, 2021. Police identified the victims as Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville. Police say their bodies were also transported into the woods in a shopping cart. They believe another victim is Cheyenne Brown, a missing Washington, D.C. woman because of a tattoo they found on the body.

A fourth victim has yet to be identified, however, officials said they are working leads regarding a victim reported missing in the area where the body was discovered.

“We have a serial killer. The good thing is, he is in custody. The challenge that remains is identifying other victims,” Davis said Friday. “We’re in the process of conducting, along with many other partners, a retrospective investigation to figure out where he’s been.”

“And we’re going to find out exactly where he’s been and we’re going to work with our law enforcement partners, homicide detectives, missing person detectives, to see if we can identify any other victims and families and communities he has brought harm to,” he concluded.