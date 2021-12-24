Shootout Leaves Four Injured Inside Chicago-Area Mall

A shootout inside the Chicago-area Oakbrook Center left four people injured late Thursday afternoon.

NBC News notes that three people were struck by bullets, and the fourth injury was an individual who hurt their ankle while trying to run away.

WIFR reports that Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger indicated the injuries are not life-threatening.

Kruger said the bullets were fired during a shootout in a mall corridor.

Police have one suspect in custody and are seeking a second.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 4,375 people have been shot in the city this year, with 783 of them dying from their wounds.

Over 230 people have been shot while traveling on Chicago expressways this year.

