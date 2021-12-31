Grisly bodycam footage caught the moment a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an endangered Malayan tiger at the Naples Zoo after the animal attacked a third-party cleaning worker, who stuck his arm into the tiger’s enclosure, authorities say.

Warning – Distressing Video Below. Viewer Discretion is Advised:

The incident occurred Wednesday evening after the zoo was closed for the day. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a preliminary investigation indicated the cleaning service worker, later identified as Naples resident River Rosenquist, 26, “traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the tiger enclosure” to either feed or pet the eight-year-old tiger named Eko.

Workers for the cleaning company are not authorized to go near the tiger enclosure. “The cleaning company is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures,” the CCSO stated.

The Malayan tiger then grabbed onto the worker’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure, per the CCSO.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at 6:26 p.m. The first deputy on scene discovered the tiger latched onto the man’s arm through the enclosure fence, according to bodycam footage.

In the footage, the deputy approaches the tiger’s enclosure to the sounds of blood-curdling screams.

“Please help me! Please, please, please!” Rosenquist cried out in desperation.

“The deputy initially tried to get the tiger to release the arm but he was left with no option but to shoot the animal in order to save Rosenquist’s life,” the CCSO stated.

After being shot, Eko “retreated to the back of the enclosure,” and Rosenquist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies flew a drone into the enclosure to check on the tiger’s status and discovered the animal was unresponsive, the CCSO stated. Eko was tranquilized, and a veterinarian entered the dwelling after he was sedated and determined him to be dead.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk provided a statement on the shooting:

Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man’s life. This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education.

Rosenquist may face criminal charges depending on the results of the CCSO’s investigation.

The zoo’s director of public relations and public marketing, Courtney Jolly, spoke to reporters Thursday.

“We fully support CCSO and what they had to do,” Jolly said. “At the end of the day, if a person is in imminent danger, they have to take that action, and we support CCSO, and the officer, unfortunately, had to do his job.”

She noted the zoo has a “shoot team” and a “lead darter” specially trained for crisis situations when the zoo is open to the public, but as the incident happened after hours, the team was not on scene.

The incident brings to mind the fatal shooting of the 400-pound gorilla Harambe in 2016. The ape dragged around a 4-year-old boy who had fallen into his enclosure at the Cincinnati zoo, Breitbart News previously reported.