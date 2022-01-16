VIDEO: Man Allegedly Sucker Punches 79-Year-Old in NYC

A suspect allegedly sucker punched a 79-year-old man with a cane in Brooklyn on Friday, according to video footage of the incident.

Authorities said it took place at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Fourth Avenue near Carroll Street at the edge of Gowanus and Park Slope, Pix 11 reported.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) posted video of the incident on Saturday.

The footage showed the suspect arriving on a motorized scooter and leaving it on the side of the road. He approached the sidewalk where the victim was standing holding a cane near another person.

The man scanned the area, then apparently hit the victim in the head with his fist, according to the clip. The victim fell on the pavement and the suspect went back to the scooter and fled.

The victim received treatment at the scene regarding a head injury, officers noted.

The elderly man was later identified as Ralph Belgrove, and the man on the scooter identified as 29-year-old Disheem Riley, according to the Daily Mail.

“Although the video is slightly blurry, a still photo of the Riley saw him identified within hours of the footage being released. He has been slapped with assault and menacing charges,” the report said.

Officials have not released a motive for the assault or what could have led up to it.

During a recent broadcast of Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends First, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) noted there was “mixed messaging” regarding crime from New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

Adams talked tough on crime, yet praised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg while Bragg vowed not to prosecute certain crimes.

Malliotakis stated, “So, what New York City is going to see now is our city, unfortunately, move toward the anarchy of Portland, the murders of Chicago, the smash and grabs of San Francisco, and I am deeply concerned about this.”

“If we’re going to continue to elect people like this in our city, Batman is not even going to be able to save Gotham anymore,” she added.