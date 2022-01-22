A man faces charges after a woman was found dead in a bathtub and her daughter was bludgeoned and left on a bed recently in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two were found approximately 12 hours after the mother initially dialed 911, KCTV reported Tuesday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 29-year-old Jose E. Escalante-Corchado of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

KCK man charged in deadly beating of woman and assault of 4-year-old girl https://t.co/N7b1gh2zb5 — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) January 19, 2022

The outlet continued:

According to records, KCPD officers went to the 7300 block of Wabash on the night of Jan. 15 to check on the welfare of a resident. When officers arrived, they found a young mother, 24-year-old Mackenzie Hopkins, dead in the bathtub and her 4-year-old daughter on the bed suffering from severe head trauma. Police determined the girl had been severely bludgeoned, and the girl’s mother had been killed elsewhere in the house and then placed in the bathtub, submerged in the water. There were large pools of blood and drag-marks in the house, according to police records.

The girl was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition, the prosecutor’s office said.

Detectives learned Hopkins called 911 at approximately 6:00 a.m. that morning, almost 12 hours prior to police entering the home.

The 911 call-taker heard individuals fighting on the line, but police records did not indicate if officers responded to the initial call or how.

Police later got a call from a concerned relative, went to the house, entered, and saw the scene.

“Within the blood at the home, police found the print of a specific type of boot and later found a pair of boots that were identified as belonging to Escalante-Corchado,” the KCTV report said.

Investigators also learned Escalante-Corchado’s truck was in the area of Hopkins’ home the day the incident happened.

Surveillance footage showed a man in the area running south, away from the home, and entering a white truck. The truck was spotted pulling into a gas station not long afterward.

“The man in the surveillance video was a Hispanic man with black hair,” the report added.

Escalante-Corchado told investigators it was him at the station and acknowledged he knew Hopkins and her little girl.

A Daily Mail report described Escalante-Corchado as “the boyfriend of a friend who used her as a cover story so that she could go on a night out the evening before.”

Meanwhile, family members expressed their sadness over what happened:

Escalante-Corchado was charged in Jackson County but he is currently being held in the Wyandotte County jail with no bond.