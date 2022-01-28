Footage caught the moment a vigilant Texas man ran down a suspect who was fleeing authorities on foot after leading them on a pursuit in what police say was a stolen truck.

Tuesday’s pursuit began when a tollroad unit with the Precinct 4 Harris County Constable’s Office came across the stolen truck and attempted to pull the vehicle over in northwest Harris County, authorities said, per KTRK.

“They said the driver refused to stop and the pursuit began as the suspect drove up and down the Beltway near Fairbanks and in and out of neighborhoods before finally stopping behind an industrial complex,” the outlet reports.

At one point, the driver fled the vehicle and began running on foot. That’s when a man, Devin, who was on his way home from work, sprung into action.

“I saw the suspect running all the way down and he was already 50 yards from the officer. So, I turned around, sped up, blocked him in and I got out of the car and started running,” said Devin, a 26-year-old former high school track athlete. He was also a trained security guard for a couple of years, according to KTRK.

He did not consider the potential dangers before racing after the man.

“I was not even thinking, I just got out like a hero moment,” he explained.

He ran the suspect down, losing his shoes in the process, and wrapped his arms around the man to prevent him from moving until authorities caught up to them.

“What I was thinking about in the moment was to make sure I had all his hands real tight because I didn’t know if he had something in his pockets,” Devin told KTRK. “He said ‘OK, OK.’ I said, ‘Stay down don’t move.’ He said, ‘OK, I’m going to stay down.'”

Devin offered some words of wisdom for the suspect.

“I wish him the best. You learn from your first mistake,” he said. “Whenever you get out, try to learn from this mistake and not get into any more trouble.”