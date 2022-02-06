Footage captured the moment a pair of brazen thieves stole handbags from a Louis Vuitton store at a mall in Westchester County, New York.

Watch below:

The video posted to TikTok by user mcloud.9 appears to show two suspects entering the Louis Vuitton store at the Westchester Mall in White Plains New York, according to the New York Post. The White Plains Police Department (WPPD) said the incident occurred last month. Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for governor in New York, shared the video via Twitter.

One of the suspects seems to get in and out of the store quickly while securing multiple handbags, while the other suspect appears to struggle with people inside the store as witnesses can be heard screaming. Following the struggle, the second suspect exits the store carrying multiple handbags as a security guard backs away. The suspect then takes off jogging through the mall, the video shows.

Astorino tweeted a video of another brazen robbery at a Burberry store in the same mall, though it is unclear when the crime took place.

Watch below:

Same @TheWestchester mall, different day, different men. This time @Burberry was hit. Crime doesn’t just happen “in the city” or “somewhere else.” It’s getting worse everywhere in NY and everyone is affected when criminals are emboldened by soft-on-crime laws. https://t.co/qqfsMiXsSn pic.twitter.com/K8eX0Jmjpv — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) February 5, 2022

The second video appears to show three suspects in reflective vests running out of a store with arms full of goods and fleeing down an escalator.

“No arrests were reported in either case,” according to the New York Post.

The WPPD released a statement on the thefts via Facebook, which reads in part:

The White Plains Police Department is aware of recent social media posts and videos regarding thefts at the Westchester Mall and is actively investigating both incidents. We take these incidents and the greater public safety concerns seriously.We continuously work and collaborate with the property management and security as well as individual stores to assist in crime prevention and security inside and outside the Mall.