A New York City homeless man who was arrested Monday for allegedly smearing his own feces on a woman’s face inside a Bronx subway station has already been released, according to reports.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, was arraigned Tuesday for his alleged subway poop attack, which took place on February 21, according to the New York Daily News. The incident occurred on the southbound platform of the Wakefield-241 St. Subway Station in the Bronx around 5:15 p.m., Breitbart News reported.

Warning: the below video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

WANTED For an Assault: On Monday February 21, 2022 at Approx. 5:15 P.M, on the S/B platform of the East 241 St. Subway station, @nypd47pct an unknown individual struck a 43 year old female with human feces . Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500.00 pic.twitter.com/pmuoWzsvIk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 28, 2022

Assistant District Attorney Grace Phillips said Abrokwa, who has 44 prior arrests WABC noted, attempted to speak to the 43-year-old victim.

“Hey, mami, hey, mami, why don’t you talk to me?” Abrokwa allegedly said, per the Daily News. After the victim ignored him, he walked into an idling subway car, defecated into a plastic bag, and returned to the woman to wipe his feces on her face, prosecutors say.

“You like this, b—h?” Abrokwa asked the victim, according to prosecutors.

The victim told WABC, using a translator, “I got out of work and was waiting for train, sat down for a moment. All of a sudden, a man approaches me,” adding, “He hits me in the face and throws a bag of feces. He spreads it all over my face, in my hair, without a motive, for no reason.”

He allegedly told police, “(Expletive) happens” and “This is a (expletive) situation,” the outlet reported.

He is charged with forcible touching, disorderly conduct, menacing, and harassment.

Abrokwa was subsequently arrested following the arraignment Tuesday as detectives recognized him as the suspect from an anti-Semitic incident last year in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported.

Police said that on September 9, 2021, he called a Jewish man a “f—ing Jew” before spitting and swinging at him, according to the outlet. He was arraigned Wednesday and charged with harassment and menacing as hate crimes for the incident, yet he is free to roam the streets of New York.