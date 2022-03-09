Rams Fan Charged in Assault that Put 49ers Fan in Coma

A Los Angeles Rams fan who was arrested for an assault that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a coma has officially been charged.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

“We want to continue to ensure that our sporting events are safe for everyone,” District Attorney Gascón said on Wednesday. “We will not tolerate violent behavior at what should have been a joyous occasion for our county.”

The incident took place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium shortly after the start of the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and the 49ers in late January. The victim, Daniel Luna, 40, was found injured in a parking lot while wearing a 49ers jersey. According to reports, Luna had been punched in the head and was placed in a medically-induced coma for some time after the incident.

Luna, a restaurant owner and native of Oakland, is now out of the come and looking to return to work, Fox 11 reports.

This is not the first incident of serious violence between fans from Los Angeles and the Bay Area. As Fox 11 reports, San Francisco Giants fan Brian Stow was severely beaten and suffered permanent brain damage after an assault outside of Dodgers Stadium.

Cifuentes is set to be arraigned on August 29.