VIDEO: NYPD Searches for Suspected Daytime Rapist in Bronx Attack

New York City police are searching for a suspect they say choked a 27-year-old woman unconscious and raped her Friday afternoon in the Bronx.

Police said the attack occurred inside a residential building near West 190th Street and Davidson Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m., the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said Saturday.

🚨WANTED for RAPE: On March 11, at 3:30 pm, inside a residential building near Davidson Ave & West 190 St in the Bronx, the suspected placed the 27-year-old female in a chokehold until she lost consciousness then raped her. If you have info, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/uGdBmkmEr1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 12, 2022

The unidentified assailant “placed the 27-year-old female victim in a chokehold until she lost consciousness & raped her,” police said.

Chilling footage of the attack, shared by NYPD’s Crime Stoppers, appears to show the woman attempting to pass the suspect near a stairwell in the building’s hallway. When she turns her back to him, he apparently swings his right arm around her neck and begins dragging her backward out of frame. Footage also seems to show the suspect in a nearby store prior to the attack, AMNY noted.

Watch below:

WANTED for RAPE: On 3/11/22 @ 3:30 PM, @NYPD52PCT in the vicinity of Davidson Ave & W 190 St the unidentified individual placed the 27-year-old female victim in a chokehold until she lost consciousness & raped her. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/3ekluVuGEK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 12, 2022

Police said, following the rape, he fled the area heading southbound on Davidson Avenue, according to the outlet.

“Authorities say the woman also suffered cuts on her nose and mouth,” WNBC reported. “She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Police said the suspect is a black man who donned a black hoodie, black jeans, a multi-colored du-rag, and black and white sneakers, AMNY noted. He was also in possession of a red and black backpack during the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

The incident comes as New York City has seen an alarming jump in crime under Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’s watch. While Adams focuses on issues like women breaking into Major League Baseball — as reported by Breitbart News — crime has seen a 47.1 percent increase since he was sworn on January 1 through March 6, compared to the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show. Moreover, rape has seen a 31.4 percent increase this year compared to last, over the same time frame.