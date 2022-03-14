Report: Suspect in Knife Attack at NY Museum Claims He Was Framed

The man accused of attacking workers at New York’s MoMa museum is reportedly being vocal on social media as authorities search for him.

Gary Cabana allegedly stabbed two museum staffers on Saturday once his membership was revoked, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

In a social media post on Saturday, NYPD News shared photos of the suspect and said the victims were in stable condition:

NYC: Do you know him? Earlier today, inside the @MuseumModernArt he stabbed a 24-year-old male employee and a 24-year-old female employee then fled. Both victims are in stable condition at an area hospital. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hkEezq6rQk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022

According to video footage of the incident, Cabana entered the museum and jumped over the front desk, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

The man, wearing a black wool hat and a surgical mask, approaches three employees who are trapped in the small space and stabs one of them — a young woman who is able to run away seconds later — though not before she is stabbed again in the back. The attacker then stabs the second employee as the man with the walkie-talkie hurls a notebook at him. That appears to distract the attacker long enough for the second victim to flee.

Police said Cabana was not allowed to enter due to prior “disorderly conduct.”

Meanwhile, he remained at large and reportedly spoke out on his Instagram and Facebook pages. However, a police spokesman told the Mail officials had not verified if it was Cabana posting online or another user.

On what appeared to be his Facebook page, Cabana wrote Sunday, “Right now, I LOVE MY HACKERS for taking my mind off this frame job by MoMA,” adding, “There were no disruptions.”