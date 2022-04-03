A tourist who recently visited New York City suffered several injuries after being tripped on Friday and the incident was caught on camera.

Seventy-two-year-old Cyndi Gradwell of Maryland arrived with her daughters to enjoy a theater trip, ABC 7 reported Saturday.

They were strolling down 9th Avenue when a man called out, asking her daughters where they were headed, and Gradwell moved over to avoid the man.

She suddenly felt a foot on her leg and tripped. After her teeth slammed into the sidewalk, her daughters rushed over to get her up off the ground. They eventually realized she had a black eye and chipped teeth.

Statistics for New York City showed crime rose approximately 60 percent compared to the same time in 2021, ABC 7 reported on March 4.

“Last month, overall crime in New York went up 59% over the same period in 2021,” the outlet said, adding, “Crime is being led by felony assault, up 22%, and robbery, up 56%. Grand larceny jumped by 79% and auto theft more than doubled.”

Gradwell has toured the city before and loves it but did not plan on visiting again.

“My mouth hurts a little bit because a couple of my teeth were knocked out,” Gradwell explained. “I need to go to a dental surgeon. So I can’t eat — I’m sucking down spaghetti one at a time and eating eggs and mashed potatoes.”

According to law enforcement, the suspect was Kevin Winfield, a man with six prior arrests who faced additional charges per the recent encounter.

Meanwhile, jailbreak groups with financial connections to George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg have been lobbying New York lawmakers to keep the state’s “bail reform” policies that help accused criminals stay out of jail, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

“Coinciding with the state law is New York City’s Supervised Release Program, which allows thousands of criminal suspects to be released following their arrests without having to post bail or be monitored by social workers,” the article said.