Police: Suspect Gropes Woman on NYC Train Until Citizen Intervenes

A suspect allegedly groped a woman riding a Manhattan train but backed off when another person stepped in, authorities told the New York Post.

“The 26-year-old victim was standing on the southbound Q train platform at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 5 p.m. Sunday when a stranger approached her and tried to strike up a conversation, but she ignored him, cops said,” the outlet reported Thursday.

On the train, the man took a seat next to the woman and then allegedly fondled her breasts, inner thighs, and calves.

“The victim told the perv not to touch her, and another passenger came to her assistance,” the Post report said, adding the suspect then moved but remained on the train until it reached Prospect Park station.

In a social media post, the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers shared a photo of the suspect wearing a black coat with fur trim, saying there is a reward of up to $3500 and urging citizens with additional information to contact them:

🚨WANTED🚨for Forcible Touching on Herald Square station southbound 'Q' train platform #midtownsouth #manhattan On 04/03/21 @ 5:00 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/VhzKwHfSum — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 7, 2022

The incident happened as overall index crime in New York City rose 36.5 percent in March compared to March of last year as the state’s bail laws affect the 2022 gubernatorial race, according to Breitbart News.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a gubernatorial candidate, recently criticized the state’s bail reform laws.