Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was all smiles as she was asked how she is “holding up” amid a federal investigation into her immigration history.

Before an event with Marxist streamer Hasan Piker, who recently said the United States has committed more terrorism than al-Qaeda, which is the group that carried out the September 11, 2001, attacks, Omar was briefly asked about the federal probe that saw her home raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents this month.

“How’re you holding up with everything going on?” Piker asked, to which Omar responded, “I’m good.”

“You’re strong as ever, resilient as ever?” Piker asked. “Yeah,” Omar said.

WATCH:

The federal investigation into Omar’s immigration history recently took a turn when a court filing from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro suggested that the Somalia-born congresswoman’s real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” — the same last name as her ex-husband.

After the court filing, a Fox News Digital report suggested that Omar’s last name is not Omar and that she has allegedly been using an alias for decades.

This week, Omar denied that her real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” telling FOX 9 News, “My name is Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

In a recent interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes, Omar was asked if she was related to her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Omar responded, “Not to my knowledge,” a reply that went viral online.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.