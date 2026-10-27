U.S. Feds Takedown Cartel Vehicle Theft Ring in Texas – Used to Make Armored Trucks

Authorities in West Texas announced the arrest of 13 suspects, including two Mexican nationals who ran a vehicle theft ring that was being used to supply various terrorist drug cartels. Prosecutors allege the defendants would steal large SUVs and convert them to armored vehicles to be used by the criminal organizations.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, the arrests are part of Operation Southbound Takedown, which began this Spring. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the ATF, CBP, Texas DPS, and El Paso Police carried out the investigation.

The investigation focused on large SUVs stolen from private owners and vehicle rental companies, then driven south into Mexico. Investigators revealed that these vehicles were then being armored and supplied to various terrorist cartels. While working the case, authorities recovered at least 29 stolen vehicles.

“These are not isolated property crimes,” said Ryan G. McRae, the Special Agent in Charge of HSI in El Paso, in a prepared statement. “The stolen vehicles related to Operation Southbound Takedown demonstrate an alarming pattern and are used to support the day-to-day operations of dangerous criminal organizations”.

Since March, authorities have been able to arrest 11 U.S. citizens:

Kimberly Aguilar

Marty Gerardo Jr.

David Monarrez

Cesar David Diaz

Sinuhe Baltizar Lopez

Christopher Rene Reyes

Angel Antonio Flores

Aaron Fernando Luna-Evans

Amy Foote

James Dewey Garrett

Hilario Abraham Morales

Authorities also arrested the following Mexican nationals who had either legal residency or border crossing permits.

Pablo Frias

Pilar Bernabeth Mendez Rivas

The USAO said all listed individuals have been arrested and federally indicted as they await trial.

“To anyone considering transporting stolen vehicles into Mexico: do not do it,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin R. Simmons in a prepared statement. “These organizations that solicit your assistance are using your desire for a quick buck to expand their criminal operations, criminal operations which include human smuggling, extortion, drug trafficking, and even murder. You are now on notice. If you provide support to these cartels, many of which have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations, by transporting stolen vehicles out of this country and into Mexico, we will find you, and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.