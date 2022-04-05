Police: Man Slashed with Box Cutter at NYC Subway Station amid Rising Crime

A man was slashed with a box cutter on Tuesday morning at a Manhattan subway station as crime continued to rise in the Democrat-run city.

“The victim, said to be in his 40s, was arguing with another man on a northbound 4 train, cops said,” the New York Post reported.

The moment they exited the train at Wall Street, the suspect attacked the victim with the box cutter as they stood on the staircase, authorities and sources explained to the outlet.

Photos showed police officers at the scene with yellow crime tape hung across the subway’s entrance:

Man stabbed with box cutter in NYC subway station: cops https://t.co/zjZ48KxjTE pic.twitter.com/rvgNAzEGPa — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2022

The incident happened as subway crime increased in New York City with recent data showing crime had risen 75 percent from the same time period in 2021, ABC 7 reported Thursday.

However, the leader of the MTA claimed thanks to additional officers assigned underground, the situation was changing.

“While we are by no means out of the woods, and there is a lot of progress that needs to be made with subway safety, I just want to acknowledge the work has begun,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber told the outlet, adding, “Serious effort is underway.”

Per the Post article, the victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries, and law enforcement was continuing its search for the suspect.

“The incident comes about a week after an ex-cop was slashed by an attacker who first spat at him and his wife at the same station, according to police,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Law & Order star Danielle Moné Truitt no longer rides the subways due to crime in the Democrat-controlled city.

“I think my resting bitch face and the fact that I walk so fast deters people from even thinking that they can mug me or mess with me or half way even talk to me. That keeps me safe in New York and I don’t take the subway,” Truitt commented.