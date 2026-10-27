Left-wing streaming personality Hasan Piker sued conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Tuesday, seeking at least $72.5 million over accusations that he supported lynching black Americans.

The complaint, filed October 27 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, requests at least $27.5 million in compensatory damages and $45 million in punitive damages. Piker also demanded a jury trial.

The lawsuit concerns an August 11 broadcast of The Scott Jennings Show and subsequent social media posts. Piker alleges that Jennings used edited livestream footage and added a fabricated quotation to portray sarcastic remarks as support for racial violence. The complaint says:

Mr. Jennings did not merely mischaracterize something Mr. Piker said. He took a false, fabricated, and manipulated video of Mr. Piker, added a made-up quotation that Mr. Piker never uttered, and then made accusations that went beyond even what the manipulated footage purported to show. Mr. Jennings presented those accusations as fact, telling his viewers to “[l]isten for yourself” about Mr. Piker, knowing that he was playing a falsified video of Mr. Piker for those viewers, and completely disregarding the truth of Mr. Piker’s actual words. […] The distinction matters. Mr. Jennings was free to criticize Mr. Piker, to condemn his political positions, or to argue that his commentary was offensive. Mr. Jennings was also free to play Mr. Piker’s actual words, and provide his own commentary on what Mr. Piker actually said. Mr. Jennings was not free to do what he did: knowingly attribute to Mr. Piker statements that Mr. Piker never made, and then present those invented statements as evidence that Mr. Piker supports the racially motivated murder of Black Americans.

The dispute stems partly from an October 29, 2024, Twitch broadcast in which Piker watched two black political commentators debate criminal justice policy.

According to the filing, Piker mocked the conservative participant’s criticism of “woke DAs” by sarcastically portraying him as nostalgic for the era before the civil rights movement. His lawyers say the surrounding discussion, laughter, and audience reactions showed that he was criticizing those views.

A roughly 42-second compilation later combined excerpts from three broadcasts, rearranging remarks and removing context, the complaint alleges.

Jennings played that compilation and added a caption attributing this statement to Piker: “LET’S GO BACK TO A BETTER TIME WHEN LYNCHINGS WERE HAPPENING.”

Piker’s lawyers say that wording appeared in neither the original recording nor the edited compilation. They allege Jennings changed a sarcastic question into a declaration.

Afterward, Jennings accused Piker of “calling for Black voters to be lynched” and referred to “the Piker plan of returning our country to lynchings,” according to the filing.

Jennings repeated the accusations online, the complaint says. His X post received approximately 2.5 million views by the filing date.

Piker alleges reputational damage, lost business opportunities, and emotional distress. His lawyers say they demanded a retraction on August 31 but received no substantive response after Jennings’ attorney acknowledged the letter.

The complaint brings claims for defamation per se, defamation by implication as an alternative, and false light invasion of privacy. Jennings, a CNN contributor and radio host, is the sole defendant.