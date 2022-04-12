Woman Arrested for Allegedly Shutting Boy in Dryer: ‘Round and Round’

Florida’s Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday accused of putting a four-year-old under her supervision inside a dryer.

Amber Chapman, 35, was charged with first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse after the little boy was transported to a hospital with bruising around his eyes, ears, shoulder, and lower back, WFTV reported Tuesday.

In a social media post, News 4 San Antonio shared a photo of Chapman:

The 4-year-old boy said "Miss Amber" (his babysitter) put him in the dryer with some towels. In a demonstration with… Posted by News 4 San Antonio on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The arrest document said the child arrived at the ER on February 1 and explained to doctors that “Miss Amber” shut him in the dryer that already had towels inside.

The child later told deputies the defendant put him in the machine, closed it, and he “went round and round,” but when the defendant opened the door, she allegedly shut it once again and the child “went round and round.”

Child abuse was defined as intentional harm or mistreatment of a child under the age of 18, the Mayo Clinic’s website read, adding it could take different forms such as physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, medical abuse, or neglect.

“In many cases, child abuse is done by someone the child knows and trusts — often a parent or other relative. If you suspect child abuse, report the abuse to the proper authorities,” the site continued.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said child abuse and neglect can have long-term effects on a person’s health, opportunity, and well being.

“Child abuse and neglect are common. At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States. This is likely an underestimate because many cases are unreported. In 2020, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States,” the agency noted.

Per the WFTV article, although members of the Child Protection Team could not determine if being in the dryer machine resulted in the injuries, they were consistent with what the child told officials.

“Chapman was released on $15,000 bail on Saturday,” the outlet concluded.