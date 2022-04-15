PHOTOS: Bank Fraud Victim Tracks Down Suspect at Gas Station

A woman who saw fraudulent charges to her bank account decided to open her own investigation into the matter this week in Florida.

She went where charges had apparently been made Wednesday at a WaWa gas station in Stuart and found out the suspect was a man driving a white pickup truck, WFTS reported Friday.

She went back the following day and reportedly observed the man fueling his truck, then throwing away multiple credit cards.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 5:51pm, we responded to the WaWa located at 983 SE Federal Hwy and met with a victim who… Posted by Stuart Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, authorities said as the victim watched the suspect, she received fraud alerts from her bank coinciding with the time and place where she was. Moments later, she dialed 911 for help.

According to the Stuart Police Department, Sgt. Reddick arrived at the scene and contacted the suspect at one of the pumps, adding he was identified as Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez of Fort Lauderdale:

Detectives responded to the gas station and observed multiple steel tanks in the back of the truck along with other tanks hidden in the bed of the truck. The tanks laid flat on the bed of the truck and had a carpet placed over the top to conceal the tanks. Detectives observed wood pallets, tire, and a construction cone laid on top of the tanks to try and conceal the tanks. Detectives also located 28 fraudulent credit/debit cards still in the truck driven by Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, obtaining fuel by fraud, fraudulent use of credit card more than two times within six months, and unlawful possession of personal ID of five or more persons.

