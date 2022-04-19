VIDEO: Person of Interest Identified After NYC Mother’s Stabbing Death

More details emerged on Monday in the killing of a Queens mother who was found stuffed in a duffle bag, NBC New York reported.

Now, authorities are looking for a man deemed a person of interest in the case, the outlet continued:

Law enforcement sources that Orsolya Gaal was stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, and left arm. The sources also said that she had wounds to her hands that were likely from her attempts to fight off the attacker. Chilling surveillance video showed a person who may have killed her, according to police sources. That person was seen on home security camera footage wheeling a duffle bag down 75th Avenue, with Gaal’s body believed to be inside.

On Saturday, authorities found Gaal’s body inside the bag and followed a trail of blood back to her home on Juno Street, according to Breitbart News.

Police sources said a man who knew the woman had access to the residence and was identified as a person of interest, the NBC article stated.

Video footage posted Monday showed police carrying bags and boxes of evidence out of the home, and one neighbor said, “Everybody’s on edge because apparently, somebody, a killer, is running around.”

A teenager who resides in the home was questioned by authorities but later released.

According to law enforcement, her husband and other son were out of town when her body was found, and “sources told NBC New York that at around 5 a.m. Saturday, the killer is believed to have [sent] Gaal’s husband a threatening text message from her phone.”

On Monday, Pix 11 shared a photo of Gaal and the black and white surveillance footage, noting, “police sources said the suspect allegedly sent a text to Gaal’s husband, accusing her of sending him to jail years ago and threatening to kill the entire family if he called the police.”

A Queens mother’s body was discovered inside a bloody duffel bag Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.Orsolya Gaal,… Posted by PIX11 on Monday, April 18, 2022

Gaal reportedly told her youngest son she was going to a show on Friday evening, however, a man authorities believe she knew met her and “that man is believed to have murdered Gaal in her basement,” the outlet said.

Per the NBC report, the medical examiner’s office deemed Gaal’s death a homicide.