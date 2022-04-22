At Least 4 Wounded in Northwest D.C. Area Shooting 

At least four individuals have been injured, and a suspect is still on the loose after a Friday afternoon shooting in Washington D.C.’s Northwest Van Ness area, according to local police.

D.C. Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said that police were called to the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW, around 3:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

As of 7:54 p.m., the D.C police department confirmed there were four total victims of the shooting. Of the four, two are adult females, one is an adult male, and one is a 12-year-old female.

The juvenile is in stable condition with a minor gunshot wound, according to Emerman. The adult male and one of the adult females were hospitalized in critical condition but were stable. The fourth adult female victim was in her mid-60s and was treated at the scene after suffering a graze wound to her back.

7:54 pm Update: There are 4 total victims in this shooting incident. 2 adult females, 1 adult male, and a juvenile (12 year-old) female. The additional adult female victim is in her 60’s and suffered a graze wound to the back. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

According to Emerman, police are seeking 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, as a person of interest. Spencer’s name was found through social media posts where he reportedly uploaded a video of the shooting.

“We are seeking a person of interest that we would like to speak with,” Emerman said at a press conference.

The University of D.C.’s Van Ness campus went on lockdown and issued a shelter-in-place order in response to the reports of the shooting.

UPDATE: The UDC Van Ness campus remains under lockdown with a shelter-in-place order. — University of DC (@udc_edu) April 22, 2022

In addition, WTOP reports that police closed down several streets in the area, including Connecticut Avenue Northwest between Sedgwick and Yuma streets, Tilden Street between Reno Road and 29th Street Northwest, and Van Ness Street at Connecticut Avenue Northwest.