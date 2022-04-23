Thieves stole an estimated $140,000 worth of merchandise from an Ohio Louis Vuitton store in a midday robbery Wednesday, authorities said.

Between eight to ten masked individuals were dropped off at the Kenwood Town Centre shopping mall in Sycamore Township at around 3:00 p.m., WXIX reported. The mall is situated about 11 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the group of suspects made their way to the high-end Louis Vuitton store, pushed past employees, and nabbed “every item on the showroom floor,” according to the outlet:

What's just as concerning about the $400k stolen from the Kenwood Louis Vuitton Store is I had a friend tell me over Christmas that she witnessed people shoplifting there. She pointed it out to the manger and was told "Yeah we know. But we're not allowed to stop it." WHAT?😡SMH pic.twitter.com/hqcphevOXj — Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) April 22, 2022

The HCSO originally reported the suspects made off with $413,000 worth of goods, but the number has been updated to $140,000, WCPO noted. The HCSO said that following the robbery, the suspects fled in a black sedan and dark gray SUV, which were last observed traveling northbound on Interstate 71, WXIX reported.

Authorities have not arrested any suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing, Fox News said.

Dan Hils, president of Cincinnati’s Fraternal Order of Police told WLWT he had seen similar incidents in California:

I do admit being a little bit shocked because I’ve seen some of this going on in California and stuff. And even though common sense would tell me that one day it would come here, actually seeing it in a place – Kenwood mall, where, you know, I’ve gone often with my wife recently and stuff.. that it’s happening here is really shocking.

He added that the suspects must be caught and prosecuted to avoid similar incidents going forward.

“I mean, this is a big deal,” he said. “If we don’t find these folks and punish them, incarcerate them, then everybody around here can start to expect more and more of this.”